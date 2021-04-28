Brazil Rejects Russian Covid-19 Vaccine

(Wall Street Journal) – Brazilian health authorities have blocked the importation of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, citing a lack of reliable data on its safety and efficacy, raising questions over a shot that is in use around the world to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. In a unanimous decision, the five directors of Anvisa, Brazil’s health agency, voted not to recommend importing the vaccine after its researchers reported flaws in product development in all stages of the vaccine’s clinical studies.