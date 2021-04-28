India’s Covid-19 Agonies Highlight Growing Rich-Poor Gap in Vaccinations

(Wall Street Journal) – A global divide is widening between rich nations that are quickly vaccinating their populations against Covid-19 and poor countries that are lagging badly behind, aggravated by a devastating outbreak in India that is helping to drive daily infections world-wide to their highest level yet. The dramatic climb in Covid-19 cases in India, which has fully inoculated less than 2% of its 1.4 billion people, is further disrupting stuttering efforts to vaccinate in developing nations.