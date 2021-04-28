How Blackouts, Fires, and a Pandemic Are Driving Shortages of Pipette Tips–And Hobbling Science

(STAT News) – The humble pipette tip is tiny, cheap, and utterly essential to science. It powers research into new medicines, Covid-19 diagnostics, and every blood test ever run. It is also, ordinarily, abundant — a typical bench scientist might grab dozens every day. But now, a series of ill-timed breaks along the pipette tip supply chain — spurred by blackouts, fires, and pandemic-related demand — have created a global shortage that is threatening nearly every corner of the scientific world.