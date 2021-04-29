COVID Numbers Fall in the US, Rise in the World

(Medscape) – Coronavirus case counts and deaths continue to drop in the United States while they keep rising in the world. In the United States, new case reports fell this week by 15.8% and deaths fell by 3.6%, compared to the previous week, The Washington Post reported . The 7-day daily average of new cases on Tuesday was 57,172, compared to a staggering high of more than 248,000 on Jan. 12. The 7-day daily average of new deaths on Tuesday was 715, compared to a high of 3,347 on Jan. 17.