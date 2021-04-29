Brazil Covid-19 Variant Tears Through South America in Warning to World

(Wall Street Journal) – The surge here offers lessons for the rest of the world. The P.1 variant has spread to countries including Canada, where in the province of British Columbia, officials have recorded 2,062 cases of P.1 as of April 26, up from 974 as of April 9. Turkey and Hungary have struggled with large surges partly fueled by the more infectious U.K. variant. Doctors in India are studying whether new variants there might be adding to a record rise in cases and deaths. One variant, B.1.617, has already popped up in the U.S. and 18 other countries.