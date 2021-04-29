Guidance on Treatment for Rare Blood Clots and Low Platelets Related to COVID-19 Vaccine

(Medical Xpress) – The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Stroke Council Leadership convened quickly to provide important guidance about CVST, TTS and VITT—the signs and symptoms and the best treatment options. The special report, “Diagnosis and Management of Cerebral Venous Sinus Thrombosis with Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia,” published today in Stroke, a journal of the American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association.