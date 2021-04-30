AstraZeneca Struggles with Data Needed for Covid-19 Vaccine’s Approval

(Wall Street Journal) – AstraZeneca AZN +3.60% PLC executives have struggled to pull together the full data necessary to apply for U.S. approval of its Covid-19 shot, according to people familiar with the matter, further delaying its efforts to secure the Food and Drug Administration’s go-ahead. The company said last month that it would apply for what is known as emergency use authorization for its vaccine by mid-April. It has recently told U.S. officials it might need until mid-May to finish its application for an FDA review, according to one of these people.