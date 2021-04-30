US Officials: Anxiety Drove Vaccine Reactions in 5 States

(Medical Xpress) – It was anxiety—and not a problem with the shots—that caused fainting, dizziness and other short-term reactions in dozens of people at coronavirus vaccine clinics in five states, U.S. health officials have concluded. Experts say the clusters detailed Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are an example of a phenomenon that’s been chronicled for decades from a variety of different vaccines. Basically, some people get so freaked out by injections that their anxiety spurs a physical reaction.