HHS to Prioritize Newborn Screening Programs’ Pipette Tip Orders

(STAT News) – Programs that screen newborns for potentially deadly genetic conditions will now have higher priority when ordering pipette tips — a critical laboratory supply that is in shortage. STAT highlighted the pipette tip shortage, which is affecting researchers across the country, on Wednesday. Later that day, a working group within the Department of Health and Human Services officially granted prioritization to newborn screening programs, according to a memo it sent to the Association of Public Health Laboratories.