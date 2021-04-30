MIS-C More Likely to Strike Hispanic, Black Children

(Medscape) – Hispanic, Black and poor youngsters are more likely to be diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) than wealthier, white children, a small new study finds. “The reality is the social context in which these children live means they can be at higher risk for COVID-19 infection, and they can also be at higher risk for worse outcomes once infected,” said Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, who chairs the epidemiology and biostatistics department at the University of California at San Francisco School of Medicine.