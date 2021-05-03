Denmark Decides Not to Use Johnson & Johnson’s Vaccine Over Rare Blood Clots.

(New York Times) – Denmark will not use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the Danish Health Authority announced on Monday, saying in a statement that the country could make adequate progress using other vaccines and did not need to run the risk of a rare, dangerous blood clotting condition that may be linked to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The country has halted administering the AstraZeneca vaccine for similar reasons, after two people died of blood clots after being given that vaccine.