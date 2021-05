Canada Recommends J&J Vaccine for 30 Years and Over, Probing First Batch

(Medical Xpress) – A Canadian government advisory panel on Monday recommended the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for people aged 30 years and over, despite blood clotting fears. Health Canada in March authorized the jab’s use for all adults, but doses have yet to be administered, and authorities are still holding back the first shipment of 300,000 doses over possible quality issues.