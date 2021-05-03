Brazil Defends Decision to Reject Russia’s Covid-19 Vaccine, Citing Safety and Efficacy

(Wall Street Journal) – Brazil’s health authority said it has serious doubts about the safety and efficacy of Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine and defended its decision to block the shot for emergency use, saying Russia lacks vaccine experience and was defensive in its responses to the agency. The agency, Anvisa, declined to approve the vaccine last week despite a shortage of Covid-19 shots in the hard-hit country and a Sputnik V rollout in more than 60 countries that have already approved the vaccine for use.