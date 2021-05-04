National Poll Shows ‘Concerning’ Impact of COVID on Americans’ Mental Health

(Medscape) – Concern and anxiety around COVID-19 remains high among Americans, with more people reporting mental health effects from the pandemic this year than last, and parents concerned about the mental health of their children, results of a new poll by the American Psychiatric Association (APA) show. Although the overall level of anxiety has decreased from last year’s APA poll, “the degree to which anxiety still reigns is concerning,” APA President Jeffrey Geller, MD, MPH, told Medscape Medical News.