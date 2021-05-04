The Era of Mass Vaccination Is Ending

(The Atlantic) – The era of mass vaccinations is ending: Although these big sites were key to speeding up vaccinations after a rocky start in the winter, many are beginning to find themselves idle as the country’s daily vaccination rate falls from its mid-April peak. “We are running out of eager, enthusiastic people who will chase down the vaccine wherever we put it,” says Kelly Moore, the deputy director of the nonprofit Immunization Action Coalition. But with more than half of Americans still unvaccinated, the COVID-19 immunization campaign is far from over. It is now entering a new phase. Instead of in convention centers and arenas, shots will be distributed across a larger number of smaller sites: pharmacies, doctors’ offices, churches, mosques, factory parking lots, barbershops, bars, breweries, even individual homes.