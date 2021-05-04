China’s COVID Vaccines Are Going Global–But Questions Remain

(Nature) – The World Health Organization (WHO) is considering approving two of China’s COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use, potentially opening the door to wide distribution in lower-income nations through the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) initiative. A successful outcome in the coming weeks might boost global confidence in these vaccines, say scientists. China’s five different vaccines have not been used widely in wealthy nations, but are already sustaining immunization campaigns in the global south.