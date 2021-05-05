Operating Rooms Go Under the Knife

(New York Times) – Their goal: to rethink the layout as well as plan for the future, and the South Carolina team is not alone. The problem of squeezing people and a variety of machines — not to mention robots — into surgical suites designed decades ago is forcing a change. From increasing in size to reorienting the layout, hospitals — especially those that are part of large university medical centers — are bringing together surgeons, anesthesiologists and nurses with architects, engineers and administrative staff to rethink the modern operating room. But even older community hospitals, with more limited budgets, are getting creative, since surgeries are an all-important source of revenue.