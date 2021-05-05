A Nurse Broke A Vaccine Vial and Injected Six Patients with Saline Instead. But Which Six?

(New York Times) – A district in Germany is trying to find out which of its vaccinated residents are actually unvaccinated. A nurse in Landkreis Friesland, a northern coastal district, mistakenly broke a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the community’s vaccination center on April 21. Instead of reporting the accident, she replaced the injections with a harmless but medically useless saline solution. Six people who came for coronavirus vaccines that day received it.