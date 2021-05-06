Restrict J&J COVID Vaccine in Women Under 50?

(Medscape) – Use of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines should be considered as the preferable option in the US rather than Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in women under the age of 50 years, according to one group of experts. The group makes their recommendation in an editorial in JAMA published online April 30, accompanying a paper describing details of 12 case reports of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) with thrombocytopenia following the J&J COVID-19 vaccine, also known as the Ad26.COV2.S vaccine.