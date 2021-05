Docs Mobilize Help for Indian Colleagues Overwhelmed with COVID-19 Surge

(Medscape) – Clinicians from across the world are banding together to mobilize help for their colleagues in India, where more than 300,000 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported daily for the past 2 weeks. Some are working hotlines and disseminating critical public health information; others are crowdfunding for equipment, training young doctors, or supporting vaccine registration.