Why Waiving Vaccine Patents Might Be a Bad Idea

(Axios) – It will take more than waiving patent protections for coronavirus vaccines — which the Biden administration now says it supports — to fix the gaping global divide in access. Why it matters: Waiving drug companies’ intellectual property rights risks setting a bad precedent for future investment in new drugs. And that risk may not be worth it without additional steps to meaningfully increase the availability of shots across the world.