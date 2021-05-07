The Race to Avoid a Possible “Monster” COVID Variant

May 7, 2021

(Axios) – Slow global COVID-19 vaccination rates are raising concerns that worse variants of the coronavirus could be percolating, ready to rip into the world before herd immunity can diminish their impact. Why it matters: The U.S. aims to at least partially vaccinate 70% of adults by July 4, a move expected to accelerate the current drop of new infections here. But variants are the wild card, and in a global pandemic where only about 8% of all people have received one dose, the virus will continue mutating unabated.

Posted by

Posted in Covid-19, Disaster Ethics, Genetic Ethics, Global Bioethics, highlights, News

Ad