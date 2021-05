Pfizer-BioNTech Files for US Approval of COVID-19 Vaccine

(Medscape) – Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SA have filed for a full U.S. approval for their COVID-19 vaccine, which is now authorized only for emergency use, the drugmakers said on Friday. A nod by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will make it the first approved COVID-19 shot and likely help ease hesitancy by raising confidence in the vaccine as an approval will be backed by longer-term data.