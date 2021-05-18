A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
May 18, 2021
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 384, no. 10, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Establishing Equity in Medical Education — Supporting Clinical Trainees with Disabilities” by S. Rastogi
- “Physician, Heal Thy Double Stigma — Doctors with Mental Illness and Structural Barriers to Disclosure” by O.S. Haque, M.A. Stein and A. Marvit
- “Breathless” by S. Carter
- “Covid-19 Vaccine Injuries — Preventing Inequities in Compensation” by K. Van Tassel, C. Shachar and S. Hoffman
- “Addressing Child Hunger When School Is Closed — Considerations during the Pandemic and Beyond” by M.K. Poole, S.E. Fleischhacker and S.N. Bleich
- “A Pragmatic, Randomized Clinical Trial of Gestational Diabetes Screening” by T.A. Hillier, et al.
- “A Neutralizing Monoclonal Antibody for Hospitalized Patients with Covid-19” by ACTIV-3/TICO LY-CoV555 Study Group
- “Risdiplam in Type 1 Spinal Muscular Atrophy” by G. Baranello, et al.
- “Genome Sequencing as an Alternative to Cytogenetic Analysis in Myeloid Cancers” by E.J. Duncavage, et al.
- “Brief Report: Spermatogonium-Derived Complete Hydatidiform Mole” by H. Usui and M. Shozu