Abortion pills “just in case”? Planned Parenthood will offer them in two states
May 26, 2026
(NPR) – When abortion restrictions are in the news, as they have been for several weeks, research shows that many Americans take that as a signal to stock up on abortion medications even if they’re not pregnant.
Now, for the first time, a Planned Parenthood affiliate is offering what’s called the “advance provision” of abortion medication. The initiative, shared exclusively with NPR, launched Thursday and is called “Just In Case Abortion Pills.” (Read More)