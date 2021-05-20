A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
May 20, 2021
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 384, no. 12, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “History of Medicine: On the Shoulders of Giants — From Jenner’s Cowpox to mRNA Covid Vaccines” by A. Desmond and P.A. Offit
- “Addressing Workforce Diversity — A Quality-Improvement Framework” by L.S. Rotenstein, J.Y. Reede and A.B. Jena
- “The Good Fit — Why Medical Applicants’ Personal Statements Are Anything but Personal” by M.H. Silver
- “Medicare’s New Device-Coverage Pathway — Breakthrough or Breakdown?” by V.K. Rathi, et al.
- “Vaccine Efficacy of ALVAC-HIV and Bivalent Subtype C gp120–MF59 in Adults” by G.E. Gray, et al.
- “Abrocitinib versus Placebo or Dupilumab for Atopic Dermatitis” by T. Bieber, et al.
- “A Placebo-Controlled Trial of Subcutaneous Semaglutide in Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis” by P.N. Newsome, et al.
- “Enfortumab Vedotin in Previously Treated Advanced Urothelial Carcinoma” by T. Powles, et al.