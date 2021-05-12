C.D.C. Confirms More Cases of Rare Blood Clots Disorder Linked to J.&J. Vaccine

(New York Times) – Federal health officials have now confirmed 28 cases, including six in men, of a rare blood clotting disorder in adults who have received the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. Dr. Tom Shimabukuro, the deputy director of the immunization safety office at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, presented the new cases on Wednesday at a meeting of a panel of advisers to the C.D.C. The figure is an increase from the 15 confirmed cases, all of which were in women, that were reported at last month’s meeting.