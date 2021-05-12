C.D.C. Confirms More Cases of Rare Blood Clots Disorder Linked to J.&J. Vaccine

May 12, 2021

(New York Times) – Federal health officials have now confirmed 28 cases, including six in men, of a rare blood clotting disorder in adults who have received the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. Dr. Tom Shimabukuro, the deputy director of the immunization safety office at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, presented the new cases on Wednesday at a meeting of a panel of advisers to the C.D.C. The figure is an increase from the 15 confirmed cases, all of which were in women, that were reported at last month’s meeting.

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Covid-19, highlights, Informed Consent, News, Pharma, Public Health

Ad