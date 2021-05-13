With Busy Airports and Restaurants, U.S. Moves Closer to Full Reopening

(Wall Street Journal) – Already, 28 states have fully reopened, according to research from the Kaiser Family Foundation. In 29 states, all nonessential businesses have reopened, and in 22 states there is no face-mask requirement. The steady—even if incremental—progress on the road back to normal life for many Americans comes as Covid-19 cases decline and as the vaccination push shifts to a more targeted phase. The seven-day average of newly reported cases has dropped below 40,000, levels last seen in September, according to data for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.