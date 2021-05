Reports Further Characterize COVID Vaccine Skin Reactions

(Medscape) – Patients who receive the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are experiencing a variety of skin rashes, a dermatologist told colleagues, and some lesions don’t appear until several days after an injection. The good news is that these side effects tend to be minor and vanish within a few days, Esther Freeman, MD, PhD, said in a presentation at the American Academy of Dermatology Virtual Meeting Experience.