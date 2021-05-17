COVID-19 Infections and Deaths Plummet After Jabs: Italian Study

May 17, 2021

(Nikkei Asia) – COVID-19 infections in adults of all ages fell by 80% five weeks after a first dose of Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccine, according to Italian research published on Saturday. The first such study by a European Union country on the real-world impact of its immunization campaign was carried out by Italy’s National Institute of Health (ISS) and the Ministry of Health on 13.7 million people vaccinated nationwide. (Read Full Article)

