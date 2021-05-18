GI and Liver Diseases Linked to Alcohol Spiked During Pandemic

(Medscape) – It’s more evidence that Americans drank more alcohol during the COVID-19 lockdown. Rates of liver and gastrointestinal (GI) diseases associated with drinking alcohol rose after the COVID-19 pandemic started compared with the same period in 2019. Interestingly, while the overall number of people seeking GI or liver specialist care dropped by 27%, the proportion of consults for alcohol-related GI and liver diseases jumped by nearly 60%, researchers report. (Read Full Article)