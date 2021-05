CDC’s Second-in-Command Anne Schuchat to Step Down

(Politico) – Top Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official Anne Schuchat is planning to step down from her role as the agency’s principal deputy director this summer, the agency confirmed to POLITICO. Schuchat’s retirement would be the CDC’s second high-profile departure in the past month, after longtime senior scientist Nancy Messonnier said in early May she also planned to leave. (Read Full Article)