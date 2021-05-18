Cancel the Olympics, Says Tokyo Doctors Association

(NPR) – With much of Japan in a renewed state of emergency due to a spike in coronavirus infections, a group representing some 6,000 primary care physicians in Tokyo has called for the Summer Games to be canceled. In an open letter to Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga published Monday on its website, the Tokyo Medical Practitioners Association says hospitals “have their hands full” and have almost no capacity left to deal with a possible outbreak triggered by the massive international event. (Read Full Article)