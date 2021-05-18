It’s Time for America’s Fixation on Herd Immunity to End, Scientists Say

(NPR) – The end of this pandemic sometimes gets boiled down to two words: herd immunity. But now, as an academic debate swirls over when or even if America can get to a high enough percentage of people with immunity to reach that goal, some scientists say it’s time for the public to stop worrying about it. “I think we’re focusing too much of our time, our effort, on quibbling over a number,” says Lauren Ancel Meyers, a professor at the University of Texas at Austin and head of the university’s COVID-19 Modeling Consortium. Instead, Meyers and others say the public should follow one simple piece of advice: Get vaccinated. (Read Full Article)