People Are Uncomfortable with Digital Health Tools Used to Control COVID-19

(The Verge) – Most people in the United States don’t want their digital data used to control the spread of COVID-19, a new study found. More than half of the people in the study remained wary of sharing their data in different scenarios, including a smart thermometer company sharing information with public health officials, or using the Google and Apple exposure notification app to track infections. (Read Full Article)