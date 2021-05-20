Emergent Paid Execs Bonuses Despite Ruining Millions of J&J Doses

(Axios) – Emergent BioSolutions paid its executives hundreds of thousands of dollars each in bonuses in February just months before the manufacturer ruined 15 million of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses. Driving the news: Emergent BioSolutions’ executives faced questions from lawmakers during a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing on Wednesday as part of an investigation into the plant’s failures. (Read Full Article)