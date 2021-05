‘There’s So Much Uncertainty’: As Mallinckrodt Sells Rare Disease Drug, Parents Worry About Access

(STAT News) – As it looks to emerge from bankruptcy, Mallinckrodt (MNK) has sold an experimental medicine that until recently was being tested to treat a fatal genetic disorder. But the company has said it will work with the buyer to ensure it remains available to children, an unexpected twist in the latest controversy over access to a rare disease drug. (Read Full Article)