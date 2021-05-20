The Pandemic Proved Hospitals Can Deliver Care to Seriously Ill Patients at Home

(NPR) – Hospital care at home is nothing new for patients with low-level health needs. But since the pandemic, a growing number of health systems, including Adventist Health, Mayo Clinic and Kaiser Permanente (which is not affiliated with Kaiser Health News), are offering people with more serious health conditions hospital-level treatment in the comfort of their homes. Paulson says once her patients understand that home care doesn’t mean a step down from hospital care, they eagerly embrace it. (Read Full Article)