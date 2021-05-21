Getting More People Vaccinated Against Covid-19 Means Wasting Doses

(Wall Street Journal) – When Covid-19 vaccines first arrived at health departments around the country, officials took to calling the shots liquid gold in a plea to prevent doses from going unused or being wasted. Now that supplies are ample and the eager are dwindling, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new guidance. Sites should not miss an opportunity to vaccinate an individual, even if it means remaining doses in a vial will go to waste, the CDC said late Thursday. (Read Full Article)