‘Like Hell:’ As Olympics Loom, Japan Health Care in Turmoil

(Associated Press) – Hospitals in Osaka, Japan's third-biggest city and only 2 1/2 hours by bullet train from Summer Olympics host Tokyo, are overflowing with coronavirus patients. About 35,000 people nationwide — twice the number of those in hospitals — must stay at home with the disease, often becoming seriously ill and sometimes dying before they can get medical care. As cases surge in Osaka, medical workers say that every corner of the system has been slowed, stretched and burdened. And it's happening in other parts of the country, too.