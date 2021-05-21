Decades After a Tragic Failure, Gene Therapy Successfully Treats a Rare Liver Disease

May 21, 2021

(Science) – Twenty-two years ago, one of scientists’ first attempts at gene therapy ended in tragedy when a young man died. The story of Jesse Gelsinger, who had a rare liver disorder, became a textbook example of irresponsible medical research. For years, the case hobbled efforts to treat diseases by adding new DNA to a sick person’s cells. Now, a fresh effort to cure Gelsinger’s disease is bearing fruit, in the latest sign of the field’s resurgence. (Read Full Article)

Posted by

Posted in Genetic Ethics, highlights, News, Research Ethics

Ad