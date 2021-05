Employers Dangle Rewards for Vaccination Despite Legal Hurdles

(Axios) – Instead of mandating COVID-19 vaccination, more companies are offering employees cash, paid time off, and other financial incentives to get the shot. The big picture: Employers are favoring “carrots” over “sticks” in the push to get more people vaccinated. But those carrots could run afoul of federal law — if the rewards are too big. (Read Full Story)