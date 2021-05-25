Inside the Race to Find a COVID-19 Treatment Pill

(Medscape) – In early 2020, as a new deadly coronavirus began spreading around the world, Pfizer Inc assembled what it called a “SWAT team” of scientists and chemists to identify a potential treatment to fight COVID-19. The U.S. pharmaceutical giant, which had begun exploring a vaccine, also wanted to produce a pill that could stop the infection from progressing, similar to how the widely-used Tamiflu drug fights influenza. The team scoured Pfizer’s library of molecules looking for unused compounds to help jumpstart the process, and quickly identified a promising candidate. (Read Full Article)