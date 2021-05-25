Dogs Can Detect COVID-19 ‘With High Accuracy’ Study

(Medscape) – People infected with SARS-CoV-2 emit a distinct odour that can be detected by specially trained dogs, UK scientists have reported. Results from a phase 1 trial involving six dogs found a sensitivity range of between 82.1% and 94.3%, and a specificity range of 76.4% to 92.0%. The study, which is yet to be peer-reviewed, found that the dogs could detect asymptomatic cases, and that accuracy was consistent even when the viral load was low. (Read Full Article)