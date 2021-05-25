AHA Reassures Myocarditis Rare After COVID Vaccination, Benefits Overwhelm Risks

(Medscape) – The benefits of COVID-19 vaccination “enormously outweigh” the rare possible risk for heart-related complications, including myocarditis, the American Heart Association (AHA)/American Stroke Association (ASA) says in new statement. The message follows a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that the agency is monitoring the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) and the Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD) for cases of myocarditis that have been associated with the mRNA vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 from Pfizer and Moderna. (Read Full Article)