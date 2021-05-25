10K of More Than 101M Vaccinated in U.S. Infected with ‘Breakthrough’ COVID-19

(UPI) – More than 10,000 people in the United States have been infected with COVID-19 after being vaccinated against the virus, according to data released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They are among the roughly 101 million people nationally who received both doses of the two-shot Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or the single-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson as of April 30, the agency said. (Read Full Article)