Shuttered Hospitals, Soaring Covid-19 Deaths: Rural Black Communities Lose a Lifeline in the Century’s Worst Health Crisis

(STAT News) – This tragedy was only made worse by institutional failings: All three relatives ended up in different, far-off hospitals across southwest Georgia. Early in the pandemic, the hospital nearest Taylor’s house stopped accepting Covid-19 patients, and then, in the middle of the worst public health crisis this century, it shut for good. A larger hospital managed by the same group, Phoebe Putney Health System, received $89.7 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services provider relief fund during the pandemic. But the company said it was unable to develop a financial plan for its more rural location, which needed $10 million to upgrade and renovate the facility. (Read Full Article)