A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
June 1, 2021
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 384, no. 20, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Minority Tax Reform — Avoiding Overtaxing Minorities When We Need Them Most” by T. Williamson, C.R. Goodwin and P.A. Ubel
- “Training Future Health Justice Leaders — A Role for Medical–Legal Partnerships” by E.B. Healton, W.M. Treanor, J.J. DeGioia and V.W. Girard
- “Through the Fog” by I.R. Ross
- “Efficacy of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 Covid-19 Vaccine against the B.1.351 Variant” by S.A. Madhi, et al.
- “Efficacy of NVX-CoV2373 Covid-19 Vaccine against the B.1.351 Variant” by V. Shinde, et al.
- “Endovascular Therapy for Stroke Due to Basilar-Artery Occlusion” by L.C.M. Langezaal, et al.
- “Final Report of a Trial of Intensive versus Standard Blood-Pressure Control” by The SPRINT Research Group