White House Opposes Anthropic’s Plan to Expand Access to Mythos Model

(WSJ) – The White House opposes a plan from Anthropic to expand access to its powerful artificial-intelligence model Mythos, complicating the rollout of an AI tool capable of carrying out cyberattacks and sowing widespread disruptions online.

Anthropic recently proposed letting roughly 70 additional companies and organizations use Mythos, which would have brought the total number of entities with access to about 120, people familiar with the matter said. Administration officials told the company they oppose the move because of concerns about security, the people said. (Read More)