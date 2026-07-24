CRISPR gets a power boost from AI-designed ‘molecular scissors’
July 24, 2026
(Nature) – Researchers used artificial intelligence to design functional CRISPR enzymes not seen in nature.
Scientists have harnessed artificial-intelligence models to create synthetic CRISPR proteins that edit the genome more efficiently than their naturally occurring counterparts. Such synthetic CRISPR systems could one day power discoveries in fields from medicine to agriculture.
The results were published on 16 July in Science. (Read More)